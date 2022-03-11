(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Vehicle restrictions have been announced on several roadways in Pennsylvania in anticipation of the winter storm.

In our area, the storm will develop Friday night, and is expected to bring 3-6 inches to the Erie area, around 4-8 inches to Edinboro, Meadville, Corry and surrounding areas, and around 8-12 inches south and east of the I-90 corridor.

The winter storm has prompted the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which hasn’t taken place in Erie since 2019 due to COVID-19.

PennDOT announced Friday afternoon the following vehicle restrictions will be in place across the state beginning 5 a.m. Saturday:

Effective at 5:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

Effective at 5:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-99; and

The entire length of I-99.

Effective at 7:00 AM on Saturday March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 from I-78 to I-80.

Effective at 7:00 AM on Saturday March 12, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-180; and

I-380.

Effective at 11 AM on Saturday, March 12 vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-476 from I-78 to I-81.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. All school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT reports the restrictions will remain in place until conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal.

Drivers can check 511 PA for the latest road conditions.