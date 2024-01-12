Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Ahead of the next winter and wind storm facing our region later today, PennDOT is announcing vehicle restrictions.

Tier 2 restrictions will be placed on the entirety of both Interstates 86 and 90 beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

A Tier 2 restriction means that the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers.
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.
  • Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs).
  • Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs.
  • Motorcycles.

PennDOT is also reminding drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and if you do have to travel to use safe driving habits leaving plenty of room.

Stay up-to-date with the latest traffic alerts on 511PA.