Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Ahead of the next winter and wind storm facing our region later today, PennDOT is announcing vehicle restrictions.

Tier 2 restrictions will be placed on the entirety of both Interstates 86 and 90 beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

A Tier 2 restriction means that the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs).

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs.

Motorcycles.

PennDOT is also reminding drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and if you do have to travel to use safe driving habits leaving plenty of room.

Stay up-to-date with the latest traffic alerts on 511PA.