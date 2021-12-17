Vehicles heavily damaged, drivers hospitalized in early morning car accident on W. 12th & Cascade

Two vehicles were heavily damaged, and both drivers were sent to the hospital after those vehicles collided early Friday morning.

Calls went out around 3:05 a.m. Friday for a two-car accident that left both vehicles with heavy damage.

It happened at the intersection of West 12th and Cascade streets when a southbound car on Cascade and an eastbound car on West 12th slammed into each other.

Police say one of the drivers suffered more serious injuries than the other as one of the cars ended up in a vacant lot off the roadway.