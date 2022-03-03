A three-vehicle accident along Route 97 slowed traffic in Summit Township early Thursday morning.

Reports of the accident at the intersection of Jackson Station Road and Rt. 97 went out just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

As a result of the accident, two vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed away from the scene, while the other vehicle had only minor damage.

At the time of the accident, traffic was re-routed northbound on Rt. 97 off Marsh Road. It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries reported.