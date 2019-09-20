Velocity Network opens its doors in Erie’s Innovation District

Over 350 people are gathering at Velocity Network’s newest location on 121 West 10th Street for this month’s regional chambers after hours event.

This time it’s not only about celebrating other businesses, but celebrate the grand opening of one.

Joel Deuterman, CEO of Velocity Network says, “This is our official grand opening, and basically it’s being celebrated with us by our friends and neighbors in the community.”

The event gives businesses throughout Erie a look inside of the newly transformed building.

The building was formerly known as the Rothrock building. Now, Velocity has transformed it into its new home.

As technology continues to flourish in the economy, Velocity’s goal is to manage other networks through IT work.

“We have so many different skill sets here, we’re able to either fully take over or augment an existing IT department,” Deuterman said.

Vendors and clients have a first hand look inside with what Velocity has to offer.

Jake Rouch, Vice President of Economic Development of Erie Regional Chamber says, “They made a significant reinvestment in downtown Erie, and they are bringing a lot of young people to Erie. They’re growing jobs and this building wasn’t built from scratch, it was a renovation, so it’s wonderful to have.”

The event brings clients and members of the community together to connect and learn about one another’s businesses in Erie.