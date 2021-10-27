Venango County lottery player wins $300K in online game

A lucky lottery player has won $300,000 in an online game, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

A Venango County lottery player won an online prize worth $300,000 on the online game Money Bee, making it, according to PA Lottery Officials, the second-largest online instant game prize won since the PA Lottery launched online games in May of 2018.

Money Bee is a collect-style game with a chance to unlock 10 free games and three different bonus games. Players win when three or more like symbols are connected.

To play PA Lottery games online, Pennsylvanians need to create an account at palottery.com. Players must be 18 or older and provide proof of age and identity. You can also play games on the PA Lottery App.

To promote responsible play, online players can set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits to suit their budget and play style. Players can also take a cool-off break or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.

Pennsylvania is one of 14 U.S. states to sell lottery products online. The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists