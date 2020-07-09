Venango County resident Brian McNulty named new District Executive for PennDOT’s Northwest Region

Brian McNulty, P.E., has been appointed the District Executive for the northwestern region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

In this position, McNulty will be responsible for overseeing all functions in PennDOT District 1 which serves Crawford, Erie, Forrest, Mercer, Venango and Warren Counties.

McNulty will lead a team of over 800 employees who are dedicated to the maintenance, preservation and construction of nearly 4,000 miles of highway as well as 2,066 bridges.

“Over the years, Brian has proven himself as a leader within PennDOT at the district and statewide levels,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “In his work as a planner for the department, he built a reputation as an excellent communicator with strong customer service skills. PennDOT will benefit from those attributes, as well as his focus on continuous improvement and increased efficiencies throughout the agency.”

McNulty started his professional career in the private sector working on design projects in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland.

In 2009, McNulty began his career with PennDOT as a Civil Engineer Trainee on a District 10 bridge team. He came to District 1 in 2011 and worked several years within the Design Liaison unit as a Project Manager.

McNulty subsequently advanced to a Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor position in the Bridge unit as a Squad Leader and later worked as the Civil Engineer Manager in charge of the Planning and Programming Section.

In 2017, he was appointed the Assistant District Executive of Design.

McNulty is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering in 2007 with a concentration in Structural Engineering.

He has been a registered Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania since 2011. He is a member of the American Society of Highway Engineers (A.S.H.E.) and completed the Leadership Venango program in 2019.

“District 1 has built a legacy of offering a high level of service to the communities in the northwest region by continuously striving to improve safety, traffic efficiency and cost effectiveness,” McNulty said. “It is an honor to lead the northwest region and build on this reputation as we expand our innovative processes, building stronger business and stakeholder partnerships, and meet the financial and transportation challenges that lay ahead.”

McNulty succeeds Jim Foringer, P.E., of Moon Township, PA. Foringer retired from the position in June after more than 35 years with the department.

Dax Nulph of Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, was promoted to the position of Assistant District Executive of Construction for PennDOT District 1.

In his new role, Nulph is responsible for 75 employees, and oversees state and federal construction projects in the six-counties within District 1.

The 2020 construction schedule for the northwest region includes approximately $178 million for 60 projects, including 22 roadway, 16 bridge, 7 safety, and 15 local projects.

Nulph started his career with PennDOT as a Civil Engineer Trainee in District 1 in 1998. He has nearly 21 years of construction project supervision and management experience, including eight years as a field Inspector-in-Charge and 12 years as an Assistant Construction Engineer supervising work in Crawford, Forest, and Warren counties.

Nulph’s other work experiences at PennDOT include a temporary assignment as the Construction Services Engineer, an acting Highway Design Squad Leader and assisting with work for Contract Management, Maintenance and the Finals Unit.

He succeeds former Assistant District Executive Mike Deibert, who retired in April after 35 years with the department.