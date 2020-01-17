Venango Regional Catholic School board of directors announce merger of schools

The board of the directors of the Venango Regional Catholic School announced results of a critical planning process regarding the future configuration of its organization and locations, this according to a news release from the Diocese of Erie.

The board shared a letter with faculty, staff and school families. In it, the board stated that “after extensive information gathering and analysis, consideration of stakeholder input, consultation with the Catholic Schools Office and prayerful reflection, they have adopted the following organizational configuration and location status.”

St. Partick Elementary School in Franklin will be merged with St. Stephen Elementary School in Oil City.

In addition, 7th and 8th grades at St. Stephen Elementary School will be moved to the Venango Catholic High School campus in Oil City and to be further developed as the Venango Catholic Middle School. Both of these transitions are effective as of July 1st, 2020

The board of directors cited “demographic and economic challenges as having created a serious financial condition requiring immediate decisions regarding when and how the region’s students will be taught”