Over 25 vendors were stocked up with goods Sunday afternoon on State Street as a part of the first minority business pop-up shop of the year.

The Spring Pop-Up Shop was being hosted by Erie’s Juneteenth Celebration, which hosts several pop-ups and celebrations throughout the year.

It features several black owned businesses looking to make an impact, and the coordinator shared why it’s so important to support them as a community.

“I want people to know that there are small businesses out here. I know sometimes, these businesses are just online, so when we give people the opportunity to come in person and shop, we just want people to come down here, shop and support,” said Angela McNair, coordinator for Erie’s Juneteenth Celebration.

The Spring Pop-Up Shop ran Sunday through 7 p.m.