It was day two of the Home and Garden Expo. Those visiting the expo saw new additions to the show this year, as well as deals from vendors.

Here is more on what attendees can expect for the remainder of the show.

The showroom here at the Bayfront Convention Center is full of vendors that are looking forward to helping customers revamp their home for the anticipated warmer weather.

The Bayfront Convention Center is kicking off spring with the Erie Home and Garden Expo.

Visitors at the expo are in the market of preparing their homes for the spring weather.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in residential man doors and awnings. Everybody knows that we do garage doors so that’s something that we’re looking to expand. We’re also looking to get into the window market here in Erie,” said Matt Squeglia, Residential Sales Manager at McKean Plyler Entry Systems.

Vendors at the expo also have deals for customers to make their shopping experience easier.

“We do offer free design consultations so we can provide an estimate for free at no cost. So even with the cost of gas these days we are providing free estimates,” said Dennis Hinkler, General Manager at L.M. Wander and Sons Landscaping Inc.

“We’re also offering ten percent off residential polyurethane insulated doors, as well as entry doors,” said Squeglia.

A new addition that attendees will see this year is the backyard bungalow where one side is an exercise room and the other side over here is a home office.

“People love it because they’re like hey this is a great idea I don’t have to do this or do that, I can just put one of these in my backyard and make a he shed, or she shed, or something like that,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter.

The expo continues on March 26 until 8 p.m. and then goes tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.