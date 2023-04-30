Snakes, frogs, turtles and more were taking over the Bayfront Convention Center for a reptile expo.

Children were given the opportunity to learn more about the reptiles to become knowledgeable about the species and overcome their fears.

Organizers said the expo is beneficial by not only teaching children about the species of reptiles, but how to properly handle them with care.

A reptile expo made a stop at Erie’s Bayfront Convention Center to showcase their extensive collection of animals.

“We have anything from geckos to ball pythons, some crocodiles, some gators, some Cayman lizards,” said Cory Gonsalves, coordinator and North East Showman Reptiles coordinator.

Organizers said this expo is a great way for people to overcome their fears and learn about reptiles.

“Because if people don’t know about them, they’re going to be afraid of them so the more we can teach people about it the more people aren’t going to be so afraid of them,” Gonsalves explained.

The coordinator also said the expo is geared towards an educational opportunity for children.

“We have an educational booth set up so people can come ask questions and check out the animals hold the animals take pictures as well with everything and just all about education,” Gonsalves went on to say.

One vendor that was showcasing a Columbian Red Tail named “Bertha” and ball pythons told us a fun fact he shares with customers about the reptiles.

“We are a plus to snakes we are a plus to reptiles because they are cold blooded so they don’t make their own heat. So they seek heat and we are a severe heat source for them so as long as we don’t violate them or make them stressed, we are a big plus to them as far as warmth,” said Philip Card, owner of Card Family Exotic Pets.

The coordinator also said people were also given the opportunity to take home the reptiles as a new pet.