Vendors for Flagship City Food Hall announced

The vendors at the Flagship City Food Hall have been announced.

The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) John Persinger announced the vendors that will be in the food hall during a news conference today.

The Straw Hat Sundae Shop, Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners, Shawarma Station, Taste of Love, Taste & See Fruit & Veggie Bar and Red Letter Hospitality will all be vendors in the upcoming Flagship City Food Hall that is expected to open in the summer of 2021.

You can visit Flagship City Food Hall’s website for more information.