Vendors prepare for 60th annual Home Show at Zem Zem Shrine Club

A busy and hectic day at the Zem Zem Shrine Club as vendors set up for the opening of the annual Home Show.

This is the 60th year the Builders Association has hosted the event. 65 vendors are there from remodeling, home improvement and landscaping. Also, the Home Show will feature a small items appraiser.

Bob Himes, the organizer for the event says that the home show is great for people looking to do some springtime renovations.

“Instead of calling someone on the phone, this gives you the chance to meet and greet the person that might be working in your home for the next few weeks or few months. It gives you the chance to talk to the vendor and get a good feel for that person.” Himes said.

Doors open tomorrow at noon. The show runs until Sunday and parking is free. The admission price to get into the event is $5