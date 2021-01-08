Vendors prepare for grand opening of Flagship City Food Hall

More progress is taking place at the Flagship City Food Hall in downtown Erie.

Vendors in the new area are also preparing, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine vendors will soon embark on a new journey at the Flagship City Food Hall, all during the midst of a global pandemic.

“It’s been a long process and COVID-19 has backed up everything. This is really about to happen and I’m screaming for joy.” said Natasha Pacely, owner of Taste of Love.

Pacely says the pandemic has not stopped her from preparing. She’s already perfecting her southern style recipes.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation and Red Letter Hospitality are working on construction inside the building, which includes new flooring and electrical systems.

Some vendors say while the pandemic has been a bit of a setback, they look forward to adding new dining experiences in Erie

“I’m a little nervous, but we are very excited. We know that opportunity there and project there is really nice and well-prepared.” said Bassam Dabbah, owner of Shawarma Station.

Other vendors like Krystal Robinson, owner of Taste and See Fruit and Veggie Bar believes this food hall will create a new experience in 2021.

“Just walking this out during 2019, throughout the year of 2020, to see it now coming to a place of reality, it’s super exciting.” Robinson said.

Robinson says she’s using the pandemic as a way to focus on branding her business for the grand opening.

John Persinger, CEO of the EDDC, says they expect to open the food hall on time this summer. They expect to have social distancing and safety measures in place.