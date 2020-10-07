Venue owners and sports teams weigh in on Governor Wolf’s new guidance on indoor and outdoor group gatherings

Venue owners and sports teams are weighing in on Governor Wolf’s new guidance.

It’s better news that businesses and people across Erie County have been waiting for. While social distancing measures are still in place, some venue owners say that this is a step in the right direction.

New guidance will soon direct indoor and outdoor group gatherings.

Governor Wolf’s guidelines allow for an increase in capacity, but that depends on an occupancy size.

After taking a hit on a lack of wedding receptions, owner of the concourse at Union Station said that this guidance is what he’s been waiting for.

“It’s a sense of relief, but the bad thing is people plan weddings a year in advance. So now my weddings and parties for the rest of the year I would say 90% of them all are still canceled,” said Marty Pituch, Owner of Concourse Banquet Center.

Pituch said that he’ll be able to have roughly 175 people inside his venue.

For high schools such as Prep and Villa, these new guidelines focus on indoor sporting events.

“For water polo and volleyball in particular, it allowed for half of a team, a coach and opponents and officials. Now it allows for both teams to come in, parents and full teams on the bench,” said Bill Flanagan, VP of Prep and Villa Athletics.

Attendees still must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Over at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center, the current capacity stands at 25 people, but come Friday 100 people will be allowed in the facility.

“Particularly here at the ice arena, people are anxious and want to get out and participate and the zoo as well,” said Scott Mitchell, CEO of the Erie Zoo.

It’s important to know that restaurants are not apart of this rule.

Come Friday October 9th, venues and event centers will be able to bump up their capacity limit which could allow for more revenue to flow in.