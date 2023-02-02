Customers of Verizon Thursday morning found themselves waking up to reception problems or no reception at all.

The problem started late Wednesday night when a fiber optic cable was cut. This damaged line caused a loss of data, voice and texting services to residents of Erie, Corry and Waterford.

Verizon is claiming the issue has been resolved, however, some outages are still being reported. One customer said she went to the Verizon store on Thursday in hopes of figuring out what the problem was.

“That’s my only phone. If I had a landline still I wouldn’t have been as concerned, but I realized I couldn’t text out, I couldn’t call out, and I assumed I would die and no one would find me…We panic when we don’t have our phones these days,” said Linda Weber, Verizon customer.

A spokesperson from Verizon informed WJET that the fiber has been fixed and all services have been restored.