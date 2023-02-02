(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Can you hear me now? Bummer.

Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all.

Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data, voice and text services.

According to Verizon support, the company is aware of the lapse in service and is working to resolve the issue. It may take 12 hours to resolve the issue.

Support suggested that customers connect to a Wi-Fi network and enable Wi-Fi calling.