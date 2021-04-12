Vernon Square Apartments in Meadville now available for tenants 55 and older

Vernon Square Apartments in Meadville are now available for tenants 55 and older.

Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community purchased the former Days Inn of Meadville in 2017 and transformed the old hotel into a moderate-income living option with amenities that

will appeal to the area’s active adult population aged 55 and older.

The first phase is now open and consists of the lobby area, pool, fitness center, locker rooms, and 15 apartments.

From here, Wesbury will move into phases two and three of the project, which is expected to

develop upwards of 80 total units with additional community amenities for tenant

socialization when completed.

Applications are currently being accepted for the remaining available units. They are also accepting waitlist applications for future phases.

The two-story complex includes one and two-bedroom apartments furnished with all appliances, including a washer and dryer, and a full kitchen with an electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and microwave. Additional amenities include a full bath with walk-in shower, units with balcony or patio, and welcoming common areas. The building is equipped with elevators, indoor mailboxes, and secure entrances. Pets are permitted; there is an enclosed dog park on the premises as well as outdoor areas for walking.

“It is exciting to bring Crawford County a new moderate-income housing option for active individuals aged 55 plus as we foresee a growing need over the next 10 years,” says Brian

Nageotte, Wesbury President and CEO. “Vernon Square is an economical option for

maintenance-free living and provides the quality that people expect coming from Wesbury’s

100 years of providing senior living options in the region.”

Vernon Square is located close to downtown Meadville in Vernon Township.

Vernon Square Apartments is an Equal Housing Opportunity rental-only property, owned and operated by Wesbury. For more information, visit www.vernonsquareapartments.com or call 814-332-9009 to schedule a tour.