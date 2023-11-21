Strong low pressure system will bring rain and very gusty winds today. Wind gusts near the lake shore could top 50 mph at times, mainly this afternoon. Inland gusts to 40 mph a good bet as well. The winds will stay gusty tonight, mainly before midnight. Gusts to 40-45 still possible before they subside after midnight. You may want to consider bringing in any objects that could get damaged by the wind today.
