Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk takes to the streets today

The Veteran Suicide Awareness Walk took place today.

People walked from the Corry American Legion to the Union City American Legion. The goal is to raise money for veterans who may be struggling and decrease suicides.

Some of the issues discussed were PTSD and depression. They had around twelve people participate in the walk.

“Veterans need all the assistance, help and aid in any way they can get,” said Jason Lenhart, a participant in today’s walk. “Who is more important than a veteran? For your freedoms and your rights and your liberties. Why shouldn’t they be taken care of all the time?”

The walk was a total of 11 miles and took less than four hours to complete.