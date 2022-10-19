The Department of Veterans Affairs released a report that indicates a decrease in veteran suicides.

The 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention annual report showed that the number of suicides decreased in 2020. The numbers also decreased in 2019, and mental health experts said this could be the result of veterans’ access to services.

Suicide is one of the most severe public health issues facing veterans today. A suicide prevention case manager at the Erie VA Medical Center said they engage with veterans and connect them to services.

“I work on a team of therapists and counselors who are designated just for the support of veterans, their caregivers and family members that may be experiencing a suicidal crisis,” said Christi Seth, suicide prevention case manager, Erie VA Medical Center.

Seth said veterans can always reach a crisis lifeline by dialing 988 and pressing one for the Veterans Crisis Line.