Veteran voices- from the army to the courtroom

We continue to highlight the men and women in our area that put forth an act of selflessness serving our country.

Tonight we sat down with a man who has continued to serve, the honorable Judge Marshall Piccinni.

From the army to the bench, Judge Marshall Piccinni lives with a passion for his country.

“For me it was in college when my sense of patriotism and love of country really grew for me. I decided at the end of my freshman year of college that I wanted to join the army,” said Judge Marshall Piccinni, Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Piccinni would receive a three year full ride scholarship from the army. During his junior year a new passion grew, a love for law with an eye on becoming an army lawyer.

Three months into serving with the infantry division in Kansas, the first Gulf War started.

“It was the first major deployment of armed services really since Vietnam. I got to see first hand the impact these deployments had not only on soldiers and members of the military, but their family members as well,” said Piccinni.

Piccinni recalls memories from learning to jump out of airplanes while receiving a paratrooper badge, to the surreal moments of seeing deployments, to even seeing the country unite as one force.

“To go and fight a war that was necessary at the time and the team work associated with that service is something I’ve been able to match,” said Piccinni.

Now and days Piccinni serves a little bit closer to home, relocating from his hometown in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to Erie County in 1994 with his wife to start a family while raising three kids.

Piccinni has held several high profile positions in area from serving in the District Attorney’s office to the United States Attorney’s office. Since 2019 Piccinni served Erie County in the Court of Common Pleas.

“The opportunity to preside over cases and to do good and what is right and just, that’s my way of serving today,” said Piccinni.

Using his life experiences to help rule on the bench, Piccinni carries a strong sense of respect for those who have and are serving.

“I want out country to rally around them as they come home from deployments, looking for jobs, as they’re interacting with post-deployment stresses. We need a country that respects them. Even if you disagree with their purpose of their deployment,” said Piccinni.