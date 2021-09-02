Veteran walks 13 miles for 13 fallen

CORRY — A local veteran put on his hiking boots on Thursday to remember the 13 American heroes who died in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

Marine veteran Mike Powell, along with some family members, walked 13 miles around the Corry area in memory of the 13 American servicemen and women who died.

He said he wanted to send a message after feeling helpless to do anything to help.

If you wish to leave a message, you can do so on the Facebook page.

