Sheetz has announced they will honor veterans and active duty military personnel with a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day.

On Monday, November 11, 2019, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free 6 inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s store locations.

Sheetz locations offering car washes will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military.

Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.