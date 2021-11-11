Veterans Day: Edinboro community gathers for flag-folding ceremony

On this Veterans Day, organizations across the county are joining in recognizing the sacrifices made by the men and women who have and are serving.

Edinboro University’s ROTC battalion joined in those efforts.

The Edinboro Community gathered for a flag folding ceremony on the front lawn of Reeder Hall on Edinboro’s campus.

Members of the ROTC honor guard also presenting a 21-gun salute as a tribute to past and present military service members.

“They’re not going to know what its completely about but to see all these veterans out here and the support network that they have, and the family they’re about to become a part of. That’s the part that, I think, is striking a nerve with them,” said Colby Krug, Professor of Military Science at Edinboro University.

Krug adding that it’s important for ROTC cadets to participate in the ceremony since they could be part of the next generation to defend the freedom of our nation.

