Veterans Day: Local businesses and restaurants saying thanks to those who served our country

From free food to special deals, many local businesses and restaurants are saying thank you to those who have served our country.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was offering a free BBQ pulled pork sandwich to veterans. The general manager says its the least they could do for those who have sacrificed so much for this country.

Israel Medina was one of many veterans stopping by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for a free BBQ pulled pork sandwich. He served in the navy right out of school from 1983 to 1987.

“I think it’s a great thing that people enjoy the service that the veterans did for everybody so they could enjoy their freedom.” said Israel Medina, U.S. Navy veteran.

Tony Gressley, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit General Manager, says they have been doing this since they opened in 2016.

“It shows that regardless of what political agenda is out there, there are still people behind the military supporting them. It’s not their decision to go off to war, their decision to join, but not theirs to go,” Gressley said.

Gressley adds that they are seeing a lot of veterans this year.

“We are about double what we were last year, which was about double the year before that. We are seeing a lot this year.” Gressley said.

After some barbecue, vets who wanted to satisfy their sweet tooth could head to Dunkin Donuts on Peach Street for a free donut. Workers are Dunkin says its great to give thanks, especially on this day.

“I like it because we can help them out, give them something for free, for what they did for us and what they are doing.” said Brookelynn Pope, employee.

Pope says a lot of veterans came in early in the morning to pick up their free donut.

