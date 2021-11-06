Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Erie

November 6th was the annual Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Erie.

The Erie VA Medical Center invited local veterans, their families, and community members to the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Community members showed their support and paid tribute to local veterans.

One spectator said that she comes to the parade every year and that her son recently retired after serving 33 years in the United States Marine Core.

“I am happy that its grown. A few years back there wasn’t even a brand new one. We have a band from Erie High so that’s great. The corvetts I think that’s fairly new. So it is growing. I just would like to see more people come out and support the veterans every day not just today,” said Cheryl Adams, Veterans Day Parade Spectator.

The parade served as a reminder that Veterans Day is next week on Thursday November 11th.

