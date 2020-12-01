Veterans face being separated from families for the holidays along with other problems that began long before COVID-19

They’re the people who were often separated from family during holidays, even before the rest of us had to face what is happening now.

We’re talking about the active duty military members, veterans and their families.

During the pandemic, they’re even more vulnerable than other people to anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide.

Today state leaders talked about the problem and some of the help that is available.

“Whether they were deployed or not, it’s a simple fact that military service members and veterans and their families often face unique challenges that are associated with transitions that go along with services they provided to our country,” said Richard Hemp, Special Assistant to the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.