Despite the rainy weather, a Veterans Day tradition at Presque Isle State Park continues to remember past and present service members.

Veterans and family members gathered for the seventh annual Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC).

First Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment with the Army National Guard, raised the American flag and the Pennsylvania flag at TREC.

“Veterans Day is all about tradition. It’s recognizing and honoring those that have served the nation, something larger than themselves. And Erie, Erie County, northwest Pennsylvania, has such a rich history of military service that it’s the right thing to do to make sure that we honor those that have served and done so much for us,” said Joe Pfadt, president, Warriors to Washington.