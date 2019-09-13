Veterans head to Washington D.C. part of Warriors to Washington program

A group of warriors who risked their lives to defend America are learning more about their country’s history this weekend.

The Warriors to Washington program takes American veterans each year to the nation’s capital.

They are leaving from the Presque Isle Downs and Casino parking lot and plan to tour national sites like the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.

“This is our 6th year of taking the trip. We’re very excited this year. We’re going to be doing some things we haven’t been able to do before, but it should be a great trip,” said Joe Pfadt, Warriors to Washington.

One of the new things this year is a planned stop at the 9/11 plane crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.