Veterans honored during VA Medical Center parade

People lined State Street to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The annual Veterans Day parade sponsored by the VA Medical Center show support for those who served from coast to coast.

Linda Cieslak, a supporter says, “We’re in support of our military, our young people, the veterans and those who have deceased defending our country. We’re in support of what our country stands for and what the service of what our young people are giving.”

Step by step, through Erie’s brisk weather, people waved their flags and showed an outpour of support.

Chris Kuntz, a support says, “Veterans are in way worse conditions, you know doing their jobs all the time. The least we can do is come out on an almost sunny day today, so it’s not all that bad compared to conditions we have.”

Erie’s VFW, the Air Force and the UE 506 marched to say thank you to our heroes.



