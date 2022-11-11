Local veterans are remembering those that paid the ultimate price with a wreath laying ceremony.

Veterans presented three wreaths to the Erie County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Friday to commemorate all veterans both alive and the ones who lost their lives serving this country.

The president of the Erie County Veterans Memorial Park said this tradition matters to them because they understand the dedication it takes to pay the ultimate price.

Two veterans say on a day such as today that veterans deserve for them to come out as it does not compare to the sacrifice they made.

One veteran says he is appreciative that the Erie community continues traditions year after year to recognize them.

“It’s getting better as the years progress compared to what it was when I got home in January of ’69 and there wasn’t any parades, no receptions, anything like that. It’s so much better now and it makes us feel good in our hearts,” said Dennis Newara, sergeant of arms, Vietnam Veterans Erie Chapter.

The veterans said without a doubt they would serve the country again if given the opportunity.