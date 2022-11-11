Veterans at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home were honored with a ceremony on Veterans Day.

The Mercyhurst Prep Show Choir sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.” Two Vietnam Veterans also spoke about the importance of the day.

An organizer told us that it’s important to recognize veterans not only today, but every day.

“We want to make sure that we open our doors and allow the community and public to see our operations, to see the care we offer our veterans, the quality of life that they still continue here with us, and to let them know their service isn’t forgotten. It still means as much today as it did when they took their oath of enlistment,” Ken Vybiral, Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home.

The ceremony has been going on at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home since the inception of Veterans Day.