There’s an initiative to tackle homelessness among veterans here in Erie.

Local organizations are teaming up to build tiny homes off of Robison Road next to the Erie Sports Center.

The plan is for veterans to move into them before the end of 2023.

An initiative to help veterans in need has resulted in a partnership between the Erie Sports Center, Bookwell Travel and Veterans Miracle Center Erie.

They want to build 20 tiny homes and a greenhouse next to the Erie Sports Center. Veterans will also be given an opportunity to work in the greenhouse and grow fresh produce.

“Hopefully it will give them a sense of community, and they can start to develop relationships with people, they can start to get involved in coaching some of our programs or mentoring some of our players, and that should give them a bit of purpose in life and help them make the transition,” Troy Bingham.

One leader from the Veterans Miracle Center Erie said this kind of work is beneficial for veterans.

“Working with your hands helps people, especially veterans. We know that for a fact. It gives them confidence, and it’s a quiet environment, it’s not noisy and bangy, and all this stuff,” said John Kowalcyzk, founder, Veterans Miracle Center Erie.

The director of Erie County Veterans Affairs said he believes this project will help veterans get back on track.

“We get them a home here, we get them maybe doing some work, we can grab ahold of them, get them into the services they need. You know we got a great VA here, we have a great veterans structure here. Like I said, it’s just perfect,” said Joe Bennaci, director, Erie County Veterans Affairs.

Dozens of community members learned about this project today, and they say they are excited about it getting started.