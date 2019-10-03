Veterans Memorial Stadium to host re-dedication ceremony

Alumni, students and veterans are invited to attend a re-dedication ceremony of Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The event is scheduled to take place for October 12th at Vets Stadium. This will be the first time the Erie High Royals football team plays in the newly renovated stadium.

During this ceremony, veterans are scheduled to speak. There will also be a performance from the school’s marching band. The unveiling of the school’s new mascot will also happen minutes before kickoff. The school is looking to start a new tradition through this event. Erie High School principal Don Orlando is hoping that night to have a lot of good things happening.

“You know, obviously, with homecoming, the re-dedication of the field and our first ever gold rush game that we will have,” Orlando said. “We are looking forward to it. It should be a great night for our entire community.”

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:00pm next saturday evening, with kickoff slated for 7:00pm.