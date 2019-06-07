Veterans Memorial Stadium Turf Bidding

Erie School District has officially opened bids for the upcoming synthetic turf project for Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium. Two companies making an offer “A-Turf” making a base bid at $475,500. “Net Sports Group” making the second offer at $430,000.

Director of Operations for the Erie School District Neil Brockman says this is a project that has been needed.

“We’ll have conversations with the superintendent and the school board about the total cost of the school’s project,” said Brockman. “If they feel they like the number and want to move forward, then they’ll award the contract.”

The board is expected to vote of the turf during a special board meeting taking place on June 12th.