A local non profit held provided meals to salute veterans for their courage and sacrifice.

The Veterans Miracle Center of Erie held an appreciation dinner Saturday. Veterans and their families were able to come out to enjoy a complete free dinner.

The dinner included a variety of smoked meats and side provided by holy smokes barbecue.

“To honor somebody you have to give them something so were always trying to give them something that’s of value. People give, that’s great… let’s give the value because they have given so much and whatever we can give, let’s give it back,” said John Kowalczyk, director of the Veterans Miracle Center.

The director thanks their sponsors for helping with this event.