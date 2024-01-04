(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Over 2,000 veterans may be contacted this month as letters mailed out in November 2023 with personal information could have been sent to another person.

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is sending letters to 2,380 veterans notifying them that their personal information may have been sent to another Veterans Affairs (VA) patient.

According to a release from an official with the Erie VA Medical Center, the Veteran Integrated Services Network (VISN) 4 mailed out 264 letters while the VISN 5 mailed out 2,116 letters.

An issue occurred as the Xerox Corporation, under contract to the VA, experienced a printing error in November 2023.

The appointment notification postcards were generated by an application that converts information in a patient’s electronic health record to an easy-to-read format, which then prints, seals and mails out the postcards.

On Nov. 9, 2023, the application printed postcards and sent them to patients containing appointment scheduling and reminders for other patients. This was due to a misalignment of the content with the name and address of the appointment postcard recipient.

The error was not discovered until Nov. 14. However, corrected appointment postcards were mailed to all affected patients on Nov. 16.

No social security numbers or other identifying information were added in the mix-up, the release states.

Veterans with questions, concerns or would like more information can call 1-855-429-7502, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.