Veterans reflect after marching in Memorial Day Parade for 50 years

As people lined the streets Monday morning to attend the Wattsburg Memorial Day Parade the first group they see are veterans, however what isn’t visible is a connection that each of these men have.

“There’s going to be five guys out front and all services are covered Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and on those five guys out front and on those five guys on the front everyone of them has lost a family member killed in action,” said Major Glenn C Kennedy, United State Army.



Each of the men on the front line are also Wattsburg residents. For the last 50 years one veteran has carried the American flag in this parade, and he says continues to do this to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. “People don’t realize the sacrifice for a veteran; not just for them but not just for us but for our families, its huge, but it makes your prouder. It doesn’t make you feel worse or bitter, but you get more patriotic every year,” said Sgt. Tom Galkowski, United States Marine Corps.

Hundreds gathered to honor the holiday and one local veteran in attendance reflected on what the holiday is truly about. “Today is about those who can’t be here and you know we will go raise a beer and a shot a little late and remember them in good honor,” said Chris Maleski, Wattsburg Resident.

After coming back to do the parade each year, one veteran says there is a key word that continues to bring him back. “Patriotism. Somebody has to do something,” said Kennedy

