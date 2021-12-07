Veterans remember fallen soldiers from Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of the bombing

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked the American naval base at Peral Harbor and killing over 2,400 American sailors, soldiers, and residents.

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Many lives were lost but veterans are making sure they are not forgotten.

December 7th has been declared Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Veterans from all branches are remembering what that day means to them.

“I think that today really means that we have to be vigilant. We have to be vigilant from events that have occurred in the past and the torch has been passed from some eighty years ago with those individuals who were in Pearl Harbor to today. Again, we have to be vigilant, we have to understand as a nation that we have people that can see things and see the world differently than we do. At some points in time, that requires military action.” said Joe Pfadt, Retired Major.

The veterans are also taking time to remember all the lives lost in the infamous attack as well.

“It’s a factor to remember whether they were in the Navy or not. There were Marines killed also. There were Army guys and there were Navy guys. There was everybody. I think remembering the sacrifices because we wouldn’t have what we have now.” said Christopher Czigler, Marine Corps Veteran.

For younger individuals interested in learning about Pearl Harbor, veterans are willing to simply talk to them.

“I think that for who is trying to have an experience with veterans and what they’ve done is to talk to them. Certainly, there will be people that will talk more than others, but to get their personal story. After all, it is a very personal story. People who were at Pearl Harbor are no different than you and I. They just experienced a world changing event.” Pfadt said.

All of the soldiers are being remembered by veterans whether they have someone close to them who was in the attack or not.

