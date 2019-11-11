Veterans share the importance of those who served

It’s a day to honor those who fought for our freedom.

The veterans of the Millcreek American Legion remember their service for our country like it was yesterday.

It started with a moment of silence to honor those who have fallen.

Bernar Weist, a veteran says, “I’m very proud to serve for our country. I did the best job I could and I know my brother did the same thing. He’s more lucky to be here than me.”

Weist tells us remembering fellow veterans hits home as he had his brother were active in Vietnam War.

Veterans at the Millcreek American Legion share their stores about serving for our country.

Robert McCarthy, Commander of the Millcreek American Legion Post tells us, “I’ve been out of service for quite awhile now, but I still feel like I am part of it. I think that’s probably true with most elderly. You can’t get it out of your inside once you’ve done it.”

Veterans at the Millcreek American Legion say having a comradery is special and helps them create a life-long brotherhood.



