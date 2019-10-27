Veterans Stadium hosts 35th annual Lake Shore Marching Band Association band competition

The 35th annual Lake Shore Marching Band Association was held at the Veterans Memorial Stadium this afternoon into this evening.

The kids competing had to start performing during the summer and they practiced all summer long to get to the championships. Liz Lockwood, the head booster for Erie High Marching Band has been part of this event for seven years.

“I was in the high school marching band when I was in school,” Lockwood said. “I feel that it keeps the kids active. It keeps them off the streets and it feeds their mind and feeds their soul.”

Organizers telling us that 17 bands took part in the competition.