The Erie School District is moving 17 upcoming sports events because the turf at Veteran’s Stadium isn’t ready yet.

The deadline for the turf was Friday. The contractor now must pay $500 a day until the field is finished.

Director of Operations Neal Brokman told JET 24 Action News they are still waiting for a shipment of logos, numbers and lettering for the new turn.

The best estimate now is that the field will be finished in the next 10 days to two weeks.