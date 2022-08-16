A local veterinarian is sharing tips on how pet owners can prevent the spread of monkeypox in their furry friends.

This comes after a case was confirmed in a dog.

Monkeypox is transferred by skin to skin contact, dead skin cells, or bodily fluid in blisters or pimples.

A veterinarian from the ANNA Shelter said that human-to-dog transfer can occur from close contact, shared sleeping arrangements, hugging, sharing food and petting.

The vet told us what pet owners should do if diagnosed with monkeypox and how to care for their animals.

“If you are diagnosed with monkeypox you want to try and get somebody else to take care of your animal so you don’t pass it to them. If you don’t have anyone else to take care of your animal, make sure you wear gloves, long sleeves, pants, and a mask when you have to care for them,” said Dr. Sarah Zeigler, Veterinarian at the ANNA Shelter.

Dr. Zeigler said that the virus is easy to transfer to pets just as it is to humans.