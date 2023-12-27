The holiday weekend was stressful for some pet owners looking for an emergency center to take their pets as the Northwest PA Pet Emergency Center was closed for three days.

“I feel like in the size of a town like Erie it is kind of sad that we don’t have those resources, but conversely, I can understand the veterinarians being stressed out. We have four vets on staff here and the amount of work that I give them to do, I mean, they get stressed out,” said Ruth Thompson, founder of the ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said it’s best to have a plan in place before an emergency, that way you’re ready to act.

“I try to be proactive rather than reactive in everything that I do. I think it just kind of sets a plan in place for yourself. I think the first conversation with your veterinarian is to see if they have any suggestions, and then establish a relationship with one of these emergency hospitals in case you would need one,” added Thompson.

One local vet said it can be helpful for walk-in patients to bring in their pet’s medical records to provide the best treatment.

“We don’t have any records, we don’t have anything like that. We like to maintain our regular clients who do annuals and vaccines so we know these patients. Lots of times were getting clients that, due to unforeseen circumstances, like over the holiday weekend where their pet is ill and they don’t have a regular veterinarian,” said Dr. Steven Wales of Wales Veterinary Practice.

Dr. Wales said he’s optimistic local clinics can work together to create urgent care rotations in the evening to help pet owners who are dealing with a pet emergency.