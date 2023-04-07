Vets are warning dog owners to keep an extra eye on them this Easter weekend.

New data analyzed by Agria Pet Insurance and released by the Kennel Club shows that dogs eat and become poisoned by chocolate treats at a 123 percent higher rate than any other time of year, excluding December.

According to VCA animal hospitals, chocolate is toxic for dogs due to a chemical called theobromine as well as caffeine, which cannot be metabolized by dogs as easily as it can by humans.

Dog experts are also reminding canine owners that grapes, raisins, sultanas and currants are also toxic to “man’s best friend.”