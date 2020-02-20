Vetting for community school staffing under question following arrest

The vetting process of community school staffing recently came into question after the arrest of a community school director at an Erie public school

That position is funded through the United Way. Jamila Gates, the community school director, was charged by Erie Police after they found drugs and guns in her residence. United Way President Bill Jackson says they closely look at all the staff they hire.

“Each community school has a community school director and there is a very intense recruiting process. There is a screening process and we want to make sure that everyone that is in the schools with the kids is in the right place.” Jackson said.

The Erie School District says Gates was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,