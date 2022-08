The Erie community is once again stepping up to help a family in Cranesville who lost everything in a house fire in July.

The fire took place on July 6 and displaced a family of 12 who have been rebuilding their house since.

The community has been donating building supplies, food and clothing.

A benefit for the family is being held on August 13 starting at 2 p.m. at the VFW on Route 6 North in Albion.

This event will include a $10 donation entry, cornhole, a 50/50 and a Chinese Auction.