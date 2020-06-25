Vice President Mike Pence travels to Youngstown, Ohio, for unveiling of electric endurance pickup truck

Vice President Mike Pence was in Youngstown, Ohio, Thursday.

Pence was joined by the U.S. Energy Secretary for the unveiling of the brand new, all electric endurance pickup truck developed by Lordstown Motors.

The company moved into the former GM plant last year and joined the effort to re-brand the area as “Voltage Valley” and they highlighted the company’s all-electric vehicles.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Lordstown Motors stands to be a competitor for the Big Three automakers: Ford, GM and Chrysler.

The company’s CEO, Steve Burns, says he plans to dominate the all-electric market.