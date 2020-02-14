Vice President of NPRC speaks on proposed Erie County community college

Yesterday, JET 24 Action News spoke with Vice President of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC), Rick Smith, to get his thoughts on the ongoing conversation surrounding the possibility of a stand-a-lone community college in Erie.

The VP, speaking on Scarnati’s involvement with the NPRC, says Scarnati was not opposed to a brick and mortar community college, but in favor of bringing an alternative to higher education throughout Pennsylvania.

“Senator Scarnati is not a founder, he was a supporter, he was supporter of providing access to higher education in our communities a number of years ago. He was one of the early supporters who kind of opened the door for the NPRC to exist today,” said Rick Smith, Vice President, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

You can watch the full interview with Smith in the newsmaker section of yourerie.com.